SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Swampscott Harbormaster Unit rescued a missing dog from the harbor Thursday.

The dog, Molly, was reported missing about a week ago and when residents tried to catch her, she jumped in the water and stared doggy-paddling away, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Officers pulled her into their boat and returned her to dry land where she was reunited with her owner.

