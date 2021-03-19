Swampscott High School goes fully remote after largest COVID-19 outbreak since start of pandemic

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott High School has switched to fully remote learning as the town deals with its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, officials announced Friday.

“This week, the high school was forced to switch back to a remote learning model due to the largest outbreak of COVID cases the town has seen through this entire pandemic,” Superintendent of Schools Pamela R. H. Angelakis said in a letter to the school community.

Angelakis says the outbreak has resulted in a large number of positive cases and an even larger number of close contacts.

“These numbers are still evolving as contact tracing continues,” Angelakis added. “In consultation with our Health Department and Emergency Management Team, we have decided that Swampscott High School will remain in the remote learning model for the next two weeks.”

Drive-thru coronavirus testing clinics will be held at the high school on Monday for faculty, staff, and students.

Angelakis says the high school is planning to return to in-person learning on April 5.

