SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of flags in Swampscott memorialized fallen service members on Sunday, as family members looked on with yellow roses and photos of their loved ones.

The “Field of Heroes” tribute was organized by the non-profit Military Friends Foundation.

“This is the one time we can take a moment and remember those who have given the ultimate scarce so we can be free,” said Brigadier General Michael Finer of the Army National Guard.

“The weather might not be on our side, but that doesn’t damper folks from coming out and being able to honor the lives of the fallen and continue to live lives that are worthy of their sacrifice,” said Sarah Sweeney of the Military Friends Foundation.

But Karen Lounsbury, whose son died shortly after joining the military, said he would’ve been fine with the rain.

“My son would have loved this weather,” Lounsbury said. “He was born to go into the military and loved it and was in the civil air patrol, he did many things … it makes me very proud of him.”

