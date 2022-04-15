SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - With markers and a sketchbook, a Swampscott 11-year-old is on a mission.

Charlie Dubow is drawing a heart filled in with the Ukrainian flag colors and putting them on hats and hoodies to sell in support of kids who were forced to leave their homes because of the war.

“I just wanted to help other kids like me,” he said.

Charlie said 100 percent of the money goes to UNICEF — an organization dedicated to helping children all over the world.

“They had to leave everything behind and it wasn’t their choice,” he said. “I thought it was a great idea I thought that I could really have an impact and so far I really am having an impact.”

Charlie said they’ve sold to hundreds of people already and so far, he has raised more than $12,000.

“It makes me feel really good because me and my mom have put in hours and hours of work,” said Charlie.

His mom, Rachelle Dubow, said they felt like it was important to educate their kids about what’s happening in the world.

“There are wonderful things that happen in the world but sometimes there are really terrible things that happen too,” she explained.

Each package comes with a note reminding others to do what they can to help others. It reads:

“Thank you so much for buying this hat. I made a heart with drips to symbolize the tears we are crying for Ukraine. I chose to donate to UNICEF because I want to have an impact on the kids in Ukraine. Charlie.”

Charlie’s goal is to raise $20,000. For more information, send him an email at DubowHeartArt@gmail.com

