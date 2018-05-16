Swampscott man accused of raping 2 people at gunpoint in Boston held on $50K bail

BOSTON (WHDH) – A Swampscott man accused of raping two different people at gunpoint in Boston has been ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

Joseph Losano, 51, was arraigned on two counts of rape Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court.

Losano, who was arrested Tuesday, is accused of taking two prostitutes into his pickup truck before driving them to a different location and sexually assaulting them at gunpoint on a mattress in the bed of his truck.

“Even if somebody is engaged in prostitution, they don’t get paid to be assaulted and threatened with a gun,” Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said.

Polumbaum said Losano may have victimized more women.

“Other people have come forward and reported similar incidents,” Polumbaum said. “We’re not in a position to charge anybody at this point.”

Losano served in the Iraq War and came back to the United States with hopes of becoming a Swampscott police officer or New Hampshire state police trooper, lawyers said. New Hampshire state police denied his application, calling him “cocky” and “somewhat violent,” prosecutors added.

A Swampscott school official told 7News that Losano worked as a substitute teacher in the district from January 2017 to March 2017. Prosecutors said he also tried to become a police officer, but his bid was rejected because he was said to be “cocky about being violent” and “somewhat separated from reality.”

If he posts bail, a judge ordered that Losano stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victims. He is due back in court June 19.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Losano is urged to come forward and contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

