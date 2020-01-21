Swampscott man wins $1M Powerball prize after playing family birthdays, ages

A Swampscott man is the lucky winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the game’s Jan. 11 drawing.

Rory Richards claimed his $1 million prize (before taxes) at the state lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester on Friday.

His winning numbers were a combination of family birthdays and ages.

His winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Pleasant Street in Marblehead.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, January 22 Powerball drawing is an estimated $343 million, the game’s largest since June 1, 2019, when a $344.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in North Carolina.