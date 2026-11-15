SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Swampscott Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with a reported missing person.

Melissa Dragon, 54, has been reported missing and was last seen wearing a black faux fur coat, leopard-colored leggings, and gray boots.

Dragon was last seen driving yesterday at approximately 10:30 a.m. in a blue 2015 Lexus, RX350 with license plate MA 7DTH94.

Dragon was last seen driving the vehicle westbound on Lynnfield St. at Den Quarry Road in Lynn.

If you see this vehicle or Dragon, please call 911 or Swampscott Police at 781-595-1111.

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