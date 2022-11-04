SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Swampscott say they are investigating two incidents that involved high school-age kids having an adverse reaction to THC product(s) over the past few days.

In a social media post, the police department said both cases involved teenage residents who ingested “a form of a THC product” that “caused a serious adverse effect,” leading to them seeking medical care.

Police said the affected parties were treated by Swampscott Fire and Ambulance staff before seeking additional care at a nearby hospital.

“The Police Department and the School Department are taking these incidents seriously,” Swampscott Police said in a Facebook post. “We encourage all parents and caretakers to check in with their children and have a conversation about the dangers of taking anything that is not prescribed or from an unknown origin.”

The department said both incidents were being investigated by the Swampscott School Resource Officer (SRO) and Swampscott Police Detectives.

Further details on the THC product(s) or the teens affected were not released.

