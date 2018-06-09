SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (WHDH) – Swampscott police are urging residents to “use extreme caution” near wooded areas in the town after an incident involving a coyote bite Saturday evening.

Environmental police were notified, according to Swampscott police. Both searched the woods, but no coyote was found, authorities said.

Police said to do the following if a coyote approaches:

Do not run or turn your back

Be as big and loud as possible

Wave your arms and throw objects

Face the coyote and back away slowly

If attacked, fight back

Police also reminded residents to protect pets by keeping them on a short leash and avoiding known or potential den sites. They also suggested walking with a walking stick or a buddy and carrying a noise maker.

