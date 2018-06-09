SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (WHDH) – Swampscott police are urging residents to “use extreme caution” near wooded areas in the town after an incident involving a coyote bite Saturday evening.
Environmental police were notified, according to Swampscott police. Both searched the woods, but no coyote was found, authorities said.
Police said to do the following if a coyote approaches:
- Do not run or turn your back
- Be as big and loud as possible
- Wave your arms and throw objects
- Face the coyote and back away slowly
- If attacked, fight back
Police also reminded residents to protect pets by keeping them on a short leash and avoiding known or potential den sites. They also suggested walking with a walking stick or a buddy and carrying a noise maker.
