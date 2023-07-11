SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Swampscott are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a man who attempted to rob a bank on Paradise Road.

The Swampscott Police Department said it was just after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10, when the suspect entered a Salem 5 Bank and approached a teller, handing them a note that allegedly demanded money.

According to officials, the teller proceeded to not give the suspect any cash, leading to him collecting the note and fleeing the scene through the Swampscott Mall parking lot, heading towards Essex Street.

Police described the suspect as a white male who appeared to be in his mid- to late-50s and had blonde facial hair and green/blue eyes. Swampscott PD also shared several images of the suspect on Facebook that were taken from a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the police department at (781) 595-1111.

