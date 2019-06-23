Swampscott police rescue 2 from near-drowning incident

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police rescued a man and woman who suffered a near-drowning incident at a Swampscott beach.

Officers responding to reports of two swimmers in distress off of Kings Beach near Mission on the Bay found a man and woman struggling to stay afloat, according to police.

The swimmers say there were standing on a raft that got pushed nearly 250 yards offshore when they decided to jump off and try to swim back to shore.

The officer responding to the incident swam out to where the two were struggling and was able to grab hold of the woman and guide her to shore.

The man was helped by several onlookers.

Paramedics evaluated both swimmers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)