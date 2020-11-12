SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Swampscott Select Board is condemning recent protests in the town that they called “racist, hate-filled, and ignorant.”

In a statement posted on the Town of Swampscott’s Facebook page, the Select Board said that protests have been going on for months, with some people bringing with them the Confederate flag, racist signs, and a megaphone used to spew hate.

“Political speech on our town common is welcomed and normal, but there is nothing normal or acceptable with these protestors’ rhetoric – it is racist, hate-filled, and ignorant,” they wrote. “It is unwelcomed in our town.”

The Select Board added that these protests are increasing the community’s commitment to be more accepting and inclusive in an effort to conquer hate and fear.

“These protestors may be speaking from Swampscott, but they do not, and will never, speak for Swampscott,” they continued.

The statement was written by Swampscott Select Board Chair Peter Spellios, Vice Chair Polly Titcomb, and members, Donald Hause, David Grishman, and Neal Duffy.

