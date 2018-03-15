Swampscott teacher let go after coming out as transgender

SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WHDH) - A Swampscott Elementary School principal has been let go after coming out as transgender.

Principal Shannon Daniels, formerly Tom, was put on paid administration leave for the remainder of the school year and then her contract was not renewed.

School officials say the decision was made before Daniels announced he would be transitioning to female.

The superintendent of the school says many parents made complaints about Daniels’ teaching methods prior to the announcement.

