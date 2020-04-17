Swampscott Whole Foods worker dies from coronavirus

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A grocery store worker at the Whole Foods in Swampscott has died from coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed.

“Whole Foods Market is mourning the loss of a member of our community who passed away on April 15, 2020, due to COVID-19,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The worker’s name and age have not been released.

Whole Foods says it is now offering grief counseling support to team members at the store.

“Our hearts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and with his fellow Team Members at our Swampscott, Massachusetts, store,” the spokesperson added. “We are offering counseling support to our Team Members as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

A 59-year-old woman who worked at the Market Basket in Salem and the Walmart in Lynn passed away earlier this month after a battle with coronavirus.

All Massachusetts grocery stores have been ordered to limit capacity to 40 percent until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)