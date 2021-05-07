Swan Boat rides in Boston are back for this year, beginning on Saturday.

Mayor Kim Janey on Friday circulated word of the reopening plans, and is scheduled to join others at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Boston Public Garden Lagoon.

“For the first time in its history, this annual rite of spring did not take place last year due to COVID-19, and the Paget family, owners and operators of the Swan Boats, is pleased to bring this tradition back to the Public Garden,” Janey’s office announced. “In keeping with current health guidelines masks are required and passengers will be safely spaced both in line and on the Swan Boats.”

For more information, visit www.swanboats.com.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.