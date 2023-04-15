BOSTON (WHDH) - The iconic Swan Boats returned Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Boston Public Garden’s lagoon just as spring comes around the corner. This is their 146th season, and the 113th year for the oldest boat in the fleet.

Mayor Michelle Wu celebrated the first ride of the season this morning amid One Boston Day events. She was joined by students and teachers from Tynan Elementary School and other officials.

The tradition began in 1887 by Irish immigrant shipbuilder Robert Paget, whose boat design is still used today. The boats are still owned and operated by the Paget family.

The boats will host rides daily until September.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)