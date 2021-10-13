SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old Swansea boy is spreading cheer each morning by holding up posters that have positive messages written on them so passing motorists can see the inspirational words as they begin their day.

Michael Richardson, of Wilber Avenue, goes out before the school bus picks him up to share the messages with those who drive by his home.

Richardson writes a different message on a piece of poster board each day, including one sign that read, “Today is a great day!”

Richardson’s act of kindness has already brightened the morning of many people, including his principal.

