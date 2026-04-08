SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police located five unregistered, unsecured guns in a Swansea home after executing a search warrant following report that a second-grade student who lives at the home may have brought a firearm to school and showed it to classmates.

Officials at the Mark G. Hoyle Elementary School said they received information over the weekend that a student “may have brought a handgun” to the school and “showed it to at least two other students.” School officials said they began investigating Monday, then later contacted police.

Manny Miranda said his grandson is friends with a child who allegedly saw the gun and reported it last week.

“I don’t know how this got by anybody, but even the parent not to see anything over the weekend appear,” Miranda said. “I think they should have stepped up a little sooner and said ‘hey what’s going on? I reported this and no one is doing anything.’ There was a complete breakdown in communication. There’s no reason for it.”

In a statement to familes, Superintendent of Schools Scott Holcomb wrote in part, “…we recognize that police should have been notified immediately once the report was received. The district will conduct a full review of the response to this situation to determine the procedures that should be strengthened and whether additional staff training or discipline is necessary.”

Police said they first became aware of the allegation Monday night, and officers brought a K-9 unit trained in firearms and ammunition detection to the school Tuesday to conduct a search of the building. They said no weapons or ammunition were found.

As a result of the investigation, Swansea police said they got a warrant to search a house in the town Tuesday afternoon. During the search, officers said they found five firearms and ammunition inside the home. According to officials, the firearms “were not registered and were stored unsecured,” and no one residing in the home was found to be in possession of a valid Firearms Identification Card.

“The firearms were seized as part of the investigation, and Swansea Police plan to file an application for criminal complaint in Fall River District Court on Wednesday charging two residents with weapons-related offenses,” police said.

Members of the school community said they are concerned about how this situation transpired.

“I think parents need to be more protective and more involved with their kids, especially at that young of an age,” said Eric Goodale, who lives in Swansea.

“I’ve been a gun owner since I was 21, and there hasn’t been one day since I haven’t had that thing secured because I have four grandchildren and see too many stupid stories like this,” Miranda said.

Police said there were no threats made against the school community.

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