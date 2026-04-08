SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police located five unregistered, unsecured guns in a Swansea home after executing a search warrant following report that a second-grade student who lives at the home may have brought a firearm to school and showed it to classmates.

Officials received report Monday night that a student at Mark G. Hoyle Elementary School “may have brought a handgun” to the school and “showed it to at least two other students”, police said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Swansea Police and Swansea Public Schools took additional safety precautions at the school Tuesday morning while officers continued investigating the report in coordination with the school district,” Swansea police said in a statement. “As a result of the investigation throughout the day Tuesday, officers developed probable cause to apply for a search warrant for a residence in Swansea. The warrant was issued by the court and executed Tuesday afternoon.”

While searching that home, officers located five firearms and corresponding ammunition. According to officials the firearms “were “”were not registered and were stored unsecured”.

No one residing in the home was found to be in possession of a valid Firearms Identification Card.

“The firearms were seized as part of the investigation, and Swansea Police plan to file an application for criminal complaint in Fall River District Court on Wednesday charging two residents with weapons-related offenses,” police said.

Swansea police, out of an abundance of caution, brought a K-9 unit “specially trained in firearms and ammunition detection to the school Tuesday evening to conduct a search of the building”.

Police said no weapons or ammunition were found.

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