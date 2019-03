SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - The Swansea Mall shut its doors for the last time on Sunday night after nearly 45 years.

The 84-acre site held nearly 90 stores and businesses.

The online auction for the property is set to happen in two weeks.

The remaining stores have a few weeks to leave now that the building is closed.

