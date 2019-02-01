SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - The Swansea Mall will reportedly be closing its doors for good within the next two months.

Selectman Christopher Carreiro says he received a phone call from the president of Carlyle Partners, the owner of the mall, who informed him that the establishment would be closing by March 31.

“I am confident that the Swansea Mall will be redeveloped and that the Town of Swansea will play a significant role in its redevelopment,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues, commercial real estate developers, Wal-Mart, and all stakeholders to bring the Swansea Mall property back to life.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)