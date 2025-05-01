SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is accused of filming a teenage girl in a Target dressing room in Swansea Monday, police said.

John Michael Williams, of Swansea, was arrested Wednesday and charged with photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, possession of child pornography, and disorderly conduct, according to the Swansea Police Department.

On Monday, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the Target at 579 Grand Army of the Republic Highway for a report of a 17-year-old girl being filmed in the dressing room, police said.

Investigators determined a man was filming the girl changing, using his cell phone, Swansea police said in a statement.

Police posted surveillance video screenshots of the man on social media, and said they were able to identify him as Williams with help from the public.

He was arrested at a Swansea home on Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox