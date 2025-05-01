SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is accused of filming a teenage girl in a Target dressing room in Swansea Monday, police said.

John Michael Williams, of Swansea, was arrested Wednesday and charged with photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, possession of child pornography, and disorderly conduct, according to the Swansea Police Department.

On Monday, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the Target at 579 Grand Army of the Republic Highway for a report of a 17-year-old girl being filmed in the dressing room, police said.

Investigators determined a man was filming the girl changing, using his cell phone, Swansea police said in a statement.

Police posted surveillance video screenshots of the man on social media, and said they were able to identify him as Williams with help from the public.

He was arrested at a Swansea home on Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

