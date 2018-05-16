Swansea man who repeatedly raped young relatives gets up to 30 years in prison

SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - A Swansea man who repeatedly raped two of his young female relatives in his home was convicted Tuesday after a weeklong trial in Fall River Superior Court and sentenced to serve up to 30 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Lawrence Lamphier, 73, was convicted of four counts of aggravated rape of a child, two counts rape of a child by force and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 years of age.

The victims, one of whom was as young as 4-years-old at the time, both testified at trial about multiple rapes that occurred in Lamphier’s home between 2012 and 2014.

After the children disclosed the sexual assaults to their mother in June 2014, Swansea police were notified. Lamphier was arrested about a week after the initial disclosure was made.

“This is a tragic case because 2 young girls were sexually abused by their own grandfather, someone they trusted and loved. Despite the defendant’s age, the sentence imposed by the court is well deserved,” Quinn said. “I commend the two young victims for their fortitude in testifying against a family member and I hope this conviction helps them move forward with their lives.

