Swansea police: 3 men facing charges after leading officers on multitown car chase

SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - Three men are facing charges after leading officers on a multitown car chase early Thursday morning, police say.

Just after 2:30 a.m. a Swansea police officer was approaching a vehicle he had just stopped on Elm Street in Swansea when the black Honda Accord took off toward Somerset, according to a release issued by the Swansea Police Department.

The car was seen weaving between Swansea and Somerset, as officers tried to force the driver, identified as 29-year-old Clayon Richards of New York, to stop.

Police say Richards violated several motor vehicle infractions including, driving over a lawn and crashing into a police cruiser.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop at the end of O’Bannon Place, a dead-end street, in Swansea prompting the three occupants to flee the area on foot.

The K-9 unit was called to the scene and the three men were found hiding behind a home on Willet Ave, police say.

The two passengers were identified as 20-year-old Joshua McKay Smith and 24-year-old Taiquan Teixeira, both of Fall River.

Both Teixeira and McKay Smith are facing charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Richards is also facing several charges including, operating a motor vehicle to endanger, refusing to stop for police and malicious destruction of property.

There were no injuries in the chase and only minor damage to both cars involved in the crash, according to police.

