SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Swansea police said they are investigating a report that a second-grade student may have brought a handgun to Mark G. Hoyle Elementary School and showed it to at least two other students.

Police said they first became aware of the allegation Monday night, and officers brought a K-9 unit trained in firearms and ammunition detection to the school Tuesday to conduct a search of the building. They said no weapons or ammunition were found.

As a result of the investigation, Swansea police said they got a warrant to search a house in the town Tuesday afternoon. During the search, officers said they found five firearms and ammunition inside the home. They said the firearms were not registered and were stored unsecured.

Police said they also determined that none of the residents of the home had a valid Firearms Identification Card.

All the firearms were seized, and police said they plan to file an application for criminal complaint in Fall River District Court on Wednesday charging two residents with weapons-related offenses.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the school community, but said they will maintain an increased presence at the school on Wednesday.

The situation is under investigation.



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