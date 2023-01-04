SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Swansea Public Schools has cancelled classes Wednesday due to a ransomware attack.

Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted on Tuesday that the attack has shut down the district’s network, requiring administrators to close the town’s public schools.

Robidoux said there will still be transportation for students attending out-of-district special education schools.

Due to ransom ware attack, our network is shutdown. School is canceled tomorrow 1/4/23. Principals will be sending one call and it the cancellation will be posted on news stations this evening.@JosephCaseHS @casejrhigh @esbrownschool @Gardner_02777 @HoyleSchool @LutherSchool — JJR (@superswansea16) January 3, 2023

