SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Swansea Public Schools has cancelled classes Wednesday due to a ransomware attack.
Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted on Tuesday that the attack has shut down the district’s network, requiring administrators to close the town’s public schools.
Robidoux said there will still be transportation for students attending out-of-district special education schools.
