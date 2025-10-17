SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A staff member of Meadowridge Academy in Swansea died after she assaulted by a teenage resident, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday.

Meadowridge Academy is a residential, therapeutic school for youth and young adults.

On Wednesday at approximately 6:55 p.m., a 14-year-old female school resident attempting to leave a dorm building without permission got into a physical altercation with the staff member, Amy Morrell, 53, of Riverside, RI.

According to officials, Morell was kicked in the chest by the resident as she and other staff tried to restrain the teenager. Shortly after Morrell was struck, she collapsed.

Swansea EMS took Morrell to a local hospital where she remained overnight; she was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Meadowridge Academy wrote: “The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

The 14-year-old was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and was arraigned Thursday in Fall River Juvenile Court.

