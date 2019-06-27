Swansea restaurant mistaken for Chicago bar accused of spitting on Eric Trump

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Swansea restaurant says her establishment is being mistaken online for an infamous cocktail lounge in Chicago by the same name.

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of the Aviary, a Chicago cocktail lounge, into custody after she spit on him Tuesday.

Now, Lynn Tickle says she is dealing with a lot of misdirected anger online from people mistaking her South Coast restaurant for the scene of the incident.

“Hundreds of terrible post put on our Facebook page about, we spit on our food, we are a terrible restaurant, nobody should ever eat here again, people need to be fired,” Tickle said. “To see the damage that people can do on social media, people can destroy a business.”

Tickle says that so far, the incident has not affected her restaurant.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)