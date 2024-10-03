SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 46-year-old Attleboro man is expected to appear in court Thursday after his arrest in connection with a wide-ranging fraud investigation at his used car business in Swansea.

Swansea police said authorities arrested Edward Cicciu near 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Among allegations, police said a total of 35 people came forward beginning in May to report being defrauded by Bristol County Auto Exchange.

Citing an extensive investigation, police said Cicciu received cars on loan from a local auctioneer. Though he physically received the cars, Cicciu allegedly would not receive the titles until he actually paid the auction company the full cost.

Police said Cicciu would sell the cars, attach fake license plates, and tell buyers he would mail them their title and registration.

Rather than mailing the documents, police said Cicciu went dark on buyers and never paid the auction company.

“The purchasers never received the titles and therefore could not register the vehicles,” police said. “The auction company still owns the victims’ vehicles and is in the process of repossessing them.”

Police said their investigation started with 25 fraud victims. Investigators learned of 10 additional cases after they made an initial announcement about the case last month.

Cicciu is currently charged with nine counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses, eight counts of forgery and misuse of RMV documents, 13 counts of failure to deliver a title upon motor vehicle transfer, four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, and one count of larceny by check over $1,200.

Police said they expect additional charges will be filed in the coming days.

As authorities continue to investigate, police have asked anyone who believes they may be a victim of Cicciu’s alleged fraud to contact them at 508-674-8464.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)