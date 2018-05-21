Swanson Road Bridge and part of Route 9 dedicated to fallen Officer Ron Tarentino Jr.

AUBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — The Swanson Road Bridge and part of Route 9 in Leicester were dedicated to fallen Auburn Officer Ron Tarentino Jr. at a ceremony on Monday.

Tarentino, 42, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2016. He is survived by his wife and three children.

At Monday’s dedication, Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis urged everyone to honor Tarentino’s memory through positive change.

“I would ask that, every time you drive over that bridge, think about what you can do to affect change, to make things a better place,” said Sluckis.

Tuesday marks two years since Tarentino’s death.

