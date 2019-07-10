SASKATOON, Canada (WHDH) — A swarm of bees congregated on a pickup truck in a Costco parking lot on Monday.

Video posted to Facebook shows thousands of bees covering the front passenger side of the vehicle.

A bee keeper was called in to remove the stinging insects.

An expert told the CBC that swarms are a sign of a healthy hive and happen when the queen leaves the parent hive.

