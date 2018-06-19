Swastika, ‘666’ spray-painted on vehicles during Randolph vandalism spree

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are investigating after 20 vehicles were vandalized with spray paint overnight, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of multiple vehicles spraypainted in the parking lot of the Liberty Place apartment complex about 6 a.m. Tuesday quickly learned that other vehicles had been vandalized on North Street, Vesey Road, Beverly Circle, and McDevitt Road, Randolph Police Chief William Pace said Tuesday in a statement.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had received reports of about 20 damaged vehicles between North Main and North streets.

Among the vandalized vehicles was a car with “666” spray-painted on it and another marked with a swastika, Pace said.

Investigators believe the vehicles were randomly selected.

Anyone with information about the vandalism spree is urged to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

Cars all over #Randolph vandalized overnight – spray painted with 666 & words like “die” #7news pic.twitter.com/VjqpMhvbCl — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) June 19, 2018

