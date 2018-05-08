Swastika found outside Needham High School

NEEDHAM (WHDH) — A swastika was found Tuesday morning on the ground outside of Needham High School, officials said.

Principal Aaron Sicotte called the discovery “disturbing an concerning” in a letter that was sent out to parents.

“I know you share my disgust at the offensive and hateful act. While we do not know if it was a member of the Needham High community who did it, we do know the impact is certainly felt throughout NHS,” Sicotte said. “An act like this highlights our very real need to continue our work to create a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for all of our students and staff.”

The Needham Police Department has been notified of the incident. The superintendant’s office has also been made aware. Officials are actively investigating.

Swastikas were found on school grounds back in December 2017 as well.

“NHS needs to be a safe haven, free of graffiti like this and those we saw in December, and able to provide the support we need when the hate does permeate our walls,” Sicotte said.

Anyone with information about the swastika is asked to contact a school official.