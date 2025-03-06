WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - People are set to rally in support of the Jewish community in Wayland after a public pool was hit by hate.

Investigators said a swastika was found painted on the pool near the town’s high school. It was quickly painted over, but officials are worried that students may have seen it, given the location’s proximity to that school, where the community is set to gather Thursday morning.

School officials are reaching out to students who may have been affected.

“We are deeply saddened and angered to hear of this incident,” town officials said in a statement. “This hateful act does not reflect Wayland’s values and will not be tolerated in our Town.”

Wayland experienced another anti-Semitic incident in 2013, when someone painted hateful symbols on a roadway.

