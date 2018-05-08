Swastika found spray-painted outside Needham High School

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police confirmed they were investigating after a swastika was found Tuesday morning on the ground outside of Needham High School.

Principal Aaron Sicotte called the discovery “disturbing an concerning” in a letter that was sent out to parents.

“I know you share my disgust at the offensive and hateful act. While we do not know if it was a member of the Needham High community who did it, we do know the impact is certainly felt throughout NHS,” said Sicotte in a statement. “An act like this highlights our very real need to continue our work to create a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for all of our students and staff.”

The superintendent’s office was notified and is assisting with the investigation.

Swastikas were found on school grounds back in December 2017 and students said the high school was targeted earlier this year when someone left homophobic graffiti in one of the bathrooms.

“NHS needs to be a safe haven, free of graffiti like this and those we saw in December, and able to provide the support we need when the hate does permeate our walls,” Sicotte said.

Statement from Anti-Defamation League:

“As hate and anti-Semitism continue to rear their ugly heads, students, teachers and community leaders have the power to say that historic symbols of hate do not represent their school or community. Needham’s transparency and prompt investigation are critical to maintaining a safe school where all can learn. ADL has reached out to the school and community and we stand ready to help address the incident and heal.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)