FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders at a Jewish temple in Framingham say they found swastikas carved into their sign Thursday morning — one day after the end of Rosh Hashanah celebrations.

Jaime Dotan showed her children the two hand-sized swastikas that were carved into a wooden sign that stands in front of Temple Beth Sholom on Pamela Road as the family attended services around the high holidays.

The temple also happens to house the Metro West Jewish Day School.

“It’s disgust. My kids just started school here and it is really disappointing,” Dotan said. “I am going to have to explain to my kids now, who are young, that while we live in a community that is very active and proactive, it is not bulletproof.”

Rabbi Brian Cohen denounced the message of hate and said they have no intention of letting the ignorant malice dampen the sweetness of the Jewish New Year.

“Unfortunate things like this happen. It’s ignorance and it’s hate and I hope that everyone agrees that there is no place for hate anywhere and we need to stand together when things like this happen,” he said.

The sign has already been repaired and painted over and some who live nearby say that whoever did this is not welcome in town.

“We’re Jews living out loud and freely but also reminded that when things like this happen that perhaps there are people who are uncomfortable or certainly don’t want us as part of the community,” Dotan said.

Police say no arrests have been made but the investigation remains open and active. They say actions like this will not be tolerated.

