SWAT situation ends after law enforcement officials find no suspect in Methuen home

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials were unable to locate anyone following a SWAT situation in Methuen on Tuesday morning that was sparked by a report of an armed break-in suspect held up in inside a rooming house, authorities said.

Heavily-armed officers assigned to the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responded to 91 Broadway around 10:30 a.m. and ordered everyone to evacuate the building, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Broadway from Brown Street to Center Street was closed to traffic while SWAT negotiators and investigators worked at the scene.

Situation in Methuen is over..armed suspect was not located in rooming house #7news pic.twitter.com/L3wzymcedz — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 2, 2019

The situation came to an end around 1 p.m., according to 7’s Steve Cooper.

Police have not shared any details regarding the suspect’s possible whereabouts.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

