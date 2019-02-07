SWAT situation unfolding in Maynard

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team is dealing with a situation involving an apparent barricaded individual at a home in Maynard on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Maynard Police Department says the incident on Acton Court has been ongoing since about 11 a.m. but they didn’t detail the nature of the response.

Residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

