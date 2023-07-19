NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT standoff with a barricaded subject came to a peaceful resolution in Norwood on Tuesday night after a large police presence gathered.

Police say a person barricaded themselves in an apartment building on Northwest Drive for several hours.

SWAT officers, K9 units, and state police responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)