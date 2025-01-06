BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police investigation was underway in Hyde Park Monday morning at a house on Hopewell Road.

A SWAT team and negotiators were on scene, as police said a suspect had barricaded himself alone in an apartment.

At least one shot was fired inside the apartment, but no officers or individuals were hit.

Police could be seen on scene with assault rifles, along with several ambulances and EMS workers in bullet proof vests and helmets.

Authorities confirmed at least three residents of a neighboring apartment were evacuated.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)