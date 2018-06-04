SWAT team, K9 officers arrest armed domestic violence suspect in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team was called in Sunday to arrest a domestic violence suspect in Yarmouth who left a victim severely injured, police said.

Yarmouth police officers responding to a report of domestic violence at a home on Seaview Avenue about 1:47 p.m. found a victim who was suffering from numerous violent injuries, according to Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven G. Xiarhos.

The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with severe injuries.

The suspect, who remained inside the home and was armed, was arrested after a SWAT team and K9 officers located them hiding in a bedroom. The suspect was also taken to Cape Cod Hospital after they were found to be suffering from an apparent self-induced drug overdose, according to police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was out on probation and has 25 prior charges in Massachusetts. They are now in custody on numerous violent felony crimes.

