SWAT team arrests human trafficking, attempted murder suspect in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team assisted Quincy police with the execution of a search warrant early Thursday morning that resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man accused of human trafficking and attempted murder, officials said.

After receiving a walk-in report of a larceny earlier this month, Quincy police launched an investigation that resulted in a judge approving a search warrant for an apartment at 25 Buckley St. that was executed about 3:42 a.m. this morning by members of the Quincy Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, SWAT team, and Crisis Negotiation Team.

The search resulted in the arrest of Robert Bozeman, of Quincy, on charges of human trafficking, assault with a deadly weapon, threatening to commit a crime, armed assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possessing a firearm without an FID card, assault with a deadly weapon, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing an electric stun gun without an FID card, and numerous assault and battery charges.

Bozeman is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court.

