SWAT team arrests NH man accused of threatening to shoot police with AR-15

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of firing five shots inside his house during a domestic altercation that triggered a tense standoff with SWAT officers is expected to be arraigned on a raft of criminal charges on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance at a home on Baboosic Lake Road about 8 p.m. Thursday learned that Mark H. Uhlman, 54, of Merrimack, had pointed a firearm at a household member and threatened to kill them before firing several shots inside the home, according to Merrimack police.

After SWAT officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter, police had a phone conversation with Uhlman during which he allegedly told them he had an AR-15 assault rifle and would come out “guns blazing.”

He allegedly exited a rear window of the house with the AR-15 before being taken into custody without incident.

Officers executing a search warrant at the house say they later found evidence that Uhlman had fired a pistol five times, including once on an exterior porch.

He was ordered held on preventive detention pending his arraignment Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on two counts of criminal threatening, five counts of reckless conduct, and a domestic violence charge.

