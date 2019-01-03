SWAT team arrests suspect accused of firing shot inside Saugus hotel

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 39-year-old Revere man is facing criminal charges after police say he opened fire inside a Saugus hotel earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired inside a room at the WoodSpring Suites Signature Boston North on Broadway around 2 p.m. spoke with an employee who showed them a bullet hole that had pierced the door to one of the rooms, according to Saugus Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti.

After identifying their suspect as Dantonio Thorton, Lynn District Court granted a warrant for his arrest.

He was located entering the Town Line Inn Motel in Malden around 8:50 p.m. and arrested without incident by members of the Malden police SWAT team.

Police say they found a 9mm handgun with defaced serial numbers in his hotel room.

A preliminary investigation suggests Thorton accidentally discharged his firearm in his hotel room.

Thorton is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lynn District Court.

In a statement, Giorgetti said, “I would like to recognize the Saugus Police Department patrol division and criminal investigation division for their dedication and persistence in identifying, locating and placing this suspect under arrest. A special thank you to the Massachusetts State Police and the Malden, Medford, Somerville and Ipswich Police Departments for their assistance with removing this dangerous man from the streets.”

