NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT situation finally came to an end in Newbury Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the home on Hay Street for what they say was an isolated incident involving a high-risk suspect wanted on a warrant for threatening police officers.

SKY 7 HD flew over the scene where police in tactical gear were seen breaking down the door of the home and rushing inside. The woman was then seen being carried out of the home and toward a waiting cruiser.

Several weapons were recovered inside the empty home.

“They did what they call a breach and they slowly communicate all the time with her,” said Newbury Police Chief John Lucey. “I am not going to get into specifics of what their protocols are but I can say that it was just a very controlled resolve.”

No injuries were reported.

That woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Newburyport District Court to face charges. She has been moved to an area hospital.

No further details have been made available.

