SWAT team called to barricaded suspect situation in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A SWAT team is being called to a situation involving a barricaded suspect in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a call at 471 Maple St. about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday called for a SWAT team after the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment, according to Manchester, New Hampshire police.

Maple Street is closed between Hanover Street and Concord Street and drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes until the scene is clear.

Students who walk to school should also avoid walking on Maple Street between Concord and Hanover Streets.

