SWAT team executes search warrant in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester Police Department SWAT team was called in to assist the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office with executing a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Members of the MPD SWAT team and Special Enforcement Division assisted with the execution of a search warrant at 363 Chestnut St. about 6 a.m., according to a press release issued by the Manchester Police Department Wednesday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)