SWAT team finds Methuen apartment empty following report of possible barricaded person

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Methuen encountered a SWAT scare overnight following the arrests of two people.

Officers responding to a disturbance at 91 Broadway for a report of a man with a gun arrested one suspect for firearm possession without a license, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

A second person was subsequently taken into custody on an open warrant, Solomon added.

While officers were on scene, a neighbor reported hearing someone else inside the apartment.

A SWAT team was called in after multiple failed attempts to contact anyone inside.

Solomon says after about 45 minutes, SWAT officers entered the apartment and found it to be empty.

