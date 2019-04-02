SWAT team responding to reported armed break-in at Methuen home

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team is responding to a home on Broadway in Methuen, officials said.
Law enforcement officials were called to a multi-family home on Tuesday morning following a report of an armed break-in suspect held up inside an apartment, according to the Methuen Police Department.
Photos from the scene showed a number of heavily-armed officers patrolling the area.
Broadway from Brown Street to Center Street has been closed to traffic.
No additional information was immediately available.
