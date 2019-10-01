SWAT team responding to situation involving person barricaded in Revere home

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Revere are responding to a situation involving a barricaded subject in a home.

The incident is unfolding on Shirley Avenue, officials said.

There is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood. SWAT teams and K-9 officers have been called in for assistance.

Residents have been evacuated from the area as police work to get the man to come out of the home.

Those who have been allowed to stay inside are urged to remain there.

No additional details were available.

This is breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)